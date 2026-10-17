Caryn Mower says she declined further WWE training because she wanted to concentrate on stunt work. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, she recalled reaching that decision as her stunt career was getting busier.

Mower, who appeared as Stephanie McMahon’s personal trainer Muffy, said wrestling hadn’t been a good fit for her. She recalled being asked to continue training and developing, but choosing another direction.

“I said, ‘No, I’m going to go do my stunt career.’”

She said she preferred the physical work she could do in stunts to waiting backstage for wrestling creative. Mower also acknowledged that her feeling of being less important in wrestling was probably partly on her.

“I felt like I was really being productive in stunts.”

Source: Caryn Mower on Developmentally Speaking. The original interview was published on March 16, 2026.