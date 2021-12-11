Last night’s AEW Rampage saw the Lucha Bros retain the AEW tag team titles over FTR in the show’s opener after Penta and Fenix nailed Cash Wheeler with their signature package piledriver finisher. Wheeler took to Twitter to claim that his foot was under the rope on the final pin. He writes, “Don’t let my beautiful new Luchador backpack distract you from the fact that my foot was under the ropes.”

Fuego Del Sol also took to Twitter last night following his loss to the debuting Hook. Del Sol writes, “Well… win or lose, I am the ultimate professional. I always give credit where credit is due, and hope to leave you entertained. I work very hard to make every appearance and match better than my last. Thank you for all the love and support tonight! I will only get better.”