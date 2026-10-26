Cash Wheeler believes FTR has the advantage heading into the remaining matches of their best-of-five series against the Motor City Machine Guns.

The two teams are currently tied at 1-1 after Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin picked up the opening victory at AEW WrestleDream. FTR evened the series with a win on the following episode of AEW Collision.

During a recent interview with Going Ringside, Wheeler explained why he believes longer matches and extended rivalries play directly into FTR’s strengths.

“I mean, shockingly, I see it working out in FTR’s favor,” Wheeler said. “Everybody knows that for us in particular, the longer a match goes or the longer a series goes, the better off we are. We thrive in those marathon style matches. We’ve done 58 minutes with Jay White and Juice Robinson. We’ve done 45 minutes with Mark and Jay Briscoe.”

Wheeler continued by pointing to FTR’s experience in lengthy matches, suggesting that the Motor City Machine Guns may struggle once the action goes beyond the usual time frame.

“When you get into those deep waters, when you get past the point of a normal match and you’re in a new realm, I think we thrive there. I think that’s our milieu. I don’t know if Motor City can say the same thing. They might be more explosive in those first 15 minutes or those first 20 minutes, but once you get past that, which we are very good at making sure that we can drag that out a little bit to get that advantage. I think it plays to our favor.”

Wheeler also addressed FTR’s loss in the opening match at WrestleDream, noting that both he and Dax Harwood were still recovering from their physically demanding ladder match at AEW All Out.

“Then, you think about the fact that we lost match one, sure. But, we were both coming out of a ladder match that took a couple years off our careers each,” Wheeler said. “So, we’re just still getting back to full health. I’m getting my shoulders back into a range of motion that is actually healthy again. So, I think if this goes the full five, then that favors FTR.”

The third match in the best-of-five series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns is scheduled for AEW Fright Night Dynamite.

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