Last week’s AEW Dynamite saw FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) challenge The Gunns (Austin & Colten) to a tag team title match, with the added stipulation that the Top Guys will leave AEW forever if they lose. The Gunns quickly accepted.

Today, Cash Wheeler took to Twitter to comment on the huge stipulation, adding that FTR has had an incredible three years with AEW before thanking the fans for everything. His full tweet reads:

“AEW careers vs AEW tag titles. FTR vs Gunns. No matter what happens, it’s been an incredible three years. The good and the bad. Thank y’all.”

