Cash Wheeler is tired of the infighting in AEW.

The FTR member and current tag champion took to Twitter to stand up for his partner, Dax Harwood, who wrote this morning that he’s come under fire and had fans wish for him to lose his job, mainly due to comments he’s made about CM Punk returning to the company.

Woke up this morning reading a lot of bad stuff about me. I’m not sure why. Either way, hoping I lose my job, and my means of providing for my family ain’t it, though. It’s sad that everyday i have to remind myself social media isn’t real life. https://t.co/dl4oJ8zlS5 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 15, 2023

Wheeler begins by praising Harwood for being not just a terrific tag partner, but also a father and friend.

Dax is one of the best people you could ever meet. Passionate about wrestling and family. Protective over his friends, especially when people don’t know everything. He’s not afraid to speak up, and not do it anonymously. Honest to a fault.

Wheeler then addresses the backstage drama between The Elite and Punk, which stemmed from the now infamous brawl following the 2022 ALL OUT pay-per-view and continues to get dissected as reports of Punk’s return begin to grow. The Top Guy is adamant about the two sides fixing their issues and ending all the bad-mouthing that has only made the situation worse.

We all need to do better to fix this situation. Everyone involved. No fingers pointed. No one is completely innocent. I respect everyone involved and want the best for AEW. I am tired of reading negativity from both sides, fans and wrestlers. Real life is more important. Enough.

Check out the tweets below.