One of the big matches announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite will see Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, clash with each other in a qualifying matchup for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Both men have since said in interviews that it was their idea to have this matchup, and that AEW President Tony Khan made that dream a reality.

A promo for the matchup was released on last night’s AEW Rampage. Wheeler has since shared the footage on Twitter, adding that he is very anxious, nervous, and excited for the one of a kind showdown with his partner and best friend in the industry. The current AAA and ROH tag champion writes:

My emotions are all over the place leading up to Wednesday A match to honor the life & legacy of Owen Hart. My first AEW singles match. And it’s against my best friend in a match we’ve talked about for years. I’m anxious. I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m ready.

Check out Wheeler’s full statement, which included the promo package for the matchup, below.