AEW stars and current AAA tag champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) recently spoke with Elite POV about all things pro-wrestling, which included Wheeler discussing how he nearly quit the business back in 2012, but decided to stay after a conversation with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Highlights are below.

Says he nearly quit the business back in 2012:

2012-ish would be the only time period. I didn’t want to give up on wrestling, I just wanted to start being a more responsible adult. Because it wasn’t that I didn’t want to keep wrestling and trying to pursue it. But I wanted to stop feeling like I couldn’t provide my half of everything or that I couldn’t be relied on to be providing for myself. I had to make a lot of sacrifices to wrestle and that means not working the greatest jobs with the best pay because you have to have a schedule that leaves your availability available.

How meeting Edge helped change his perspective and keep him in the industry:

So in 2012, I started thinking, ‘man, maybe it’s time to start looking at a new career path.’ But, again, there were so many weird things that just kind of converged all at once. I met Edge, Adam, whatever you want to call him. He helped me, like he would watch my matches and give advice. Then I got a call, same thing (as Dax), to go be an extra, and Regal saw me and for whatever reason, that day a lot of the extras were late. I was the only one that showed up on time,” he admitted. “So we had like an hour-long conversation and by the end of that conversation, he was going to help me get to England and Mexico and all these different places to get experience and eventually get a tryout. It was so many different things, the Universe just doing what it does.

