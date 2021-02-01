AEW star Cash Wheeler from team FTR issued a series of tweets following last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay per view, where the former tag champion throws praise to Hall of Famer Christian, as well as SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks.

First Wheeler begins with Christian stating, “God damn it Christian is so good. So happy to see him back.” When a fan asked to specify he responded with, “His personality. His footwork. His psychology. His ring positioning. His mind for the business. His ability to elevate his opponents unselfishly & make them look better than they are. His passion. His willingness to help younger talent. His seamless mic work. But that’s it really.”

Later a different fan asked him what he thought about The Boss. He says, “One of the best wrestlers in the world. Believable. Confident. Aggressive. Smooth. Great positioning. Great footwork. Great timing. No hesitation when in the ring. Always sure of every movement. She’s just head and shoulders above most. Any generation.”

Check out all the tweets below.

