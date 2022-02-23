Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Ikuro Kwon will be taking on “Cashflow” Ken Broadway in singles-action at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

The middleweight division will be on full display as MLW signed “Cashflow” Ken Broadway vs. Ikuro Kwon for this Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

A threat to the middleweight division, Ikuro Kwon has been a loyal foot soldier for CONTRA Unit for some time. Now the enigmatic human weapon looks to embark on a mission to conquer the middleweight division and it starts in Charlotte.

The rapid-fire striking of Ikuro Kwon will go up against a newcomer to MLW, one who looks to flip the division and his advisory on their heads.

Making his MLW debut on the biggest stage of his young and promising career, “Cashflow” Ken Broadway is a standout on the east coast wrestling circuit. The self-proclaimed money making Manhattanite looks to show up show out that he is certified major league material. One of the future’s flashiest competitors, Broadway is known to throw money around – even during his matches – where he has made it rain cash as a precursor to moonsaults and other aerial attacks.

What happens when the braggadocios Broadway rumbles with the human weapon known as Kwon? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

TJP vs. Myron Reed

4-Way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

🇲🇽Mixed Trios Match🇲🇽

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

World Tag Team Championship

5150 (champions) vs. EJ Nduka & ???

Middleweight Division:

Ikuro Kwon vs. “Cashflow” Ken Broadway

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

PRE-SHOW MEET & GREET FEATURING:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.