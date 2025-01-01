The road to AEW Maximum Carnage begins next week.

And we’ve got our first high stakes match.

On Wednesday, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a Casino Gauntlet No. 1 Contender match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The winner of the bout on the January 8 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program will move on to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at the following week’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show.

Make sure to join us here tonight, and every Wednesday at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.