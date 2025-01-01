The road to AEW Maximum Carnage begins next week.
And we’ve got our first high stakes match.
On Wednesday, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a Casino Gauntlet No. 1 Contender match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
The winner of the bout on the January 8 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program will move on to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at the following week’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show.
Next Wed, 1/8
Clarksville, TN
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + MAX
Casino Gauntlet Match
Winner Gets World Title bout vs @JonMoxley at
Maximum Carnage
Wed, 1/15
Next Wednesday
the first simulcast Casino Gauntlet Match on MAX + TBS!
Don’t miss Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/1FCzUDtOSZ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2025