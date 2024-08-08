A new matchup has been added to the AEW All In pay-per-view.

Excalibur announced on this evening’s Dynamite that All In will feature the Casino Gauntlet Match, where the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship. Competitors have yet to be revealed but the commentary team did state that “some of the biggest names in AEW” will be involved.

AEW just announced that there will be a Casino Gauntlet Match at ALL IN. The winner will get a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Xs8q1PuITO — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) August 8, 2024

AEW All In takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium. An updated lineup can be found below.

Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Casino Gauntlet Match, winner will receive future shot at AEW World Title