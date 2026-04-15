Several major matches have been made official as things continue to heat up in WWE NXT, with championships on the line and grudges reaching a boiling point for week two of NXT Revenge.

Dion Lennox is next in line for a title opportunity, as he is set to challenge Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship.

The bout marks a big chance for Lennox to make a statement in the title picture.

The NXT Women’s North American Championship will also be defended under unique circumstances.

Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe are set to run it back once again, but this time inside a casket match, a stipulation chosen by Paxley herself.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Sol Ruca and Zaria is far from over. The two will collide in a Last Woman Standing match.

Elsewhere on the card, Joe Hendry is looking for payback. He is scheduled to go one-on-one with Keanu Carver after Carver disrupted his concert this week, setting the stage for a revenge-driven showdown.

Finally, the WWE Speed title will be on the line as Lexis King goes one on one with EK Prosper.

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