Cassie Lee of TNA Wrestling recently took to Instagram to expose disturbing messages she received from a stalker, including one in which the individual expressed a desire to impregnate her.

Unfortunately, Lee is not alone in dealing with obsessive and inappropriate fan behavior — an issue that disproportionately affects female wrestlers.

In a similar case, a Twitter user known as ‘JmoneyPeak’ repeatedly harassed Alexa Bliss for years with messages ranging from romantic advances to violent threats. One alarming message read, “Whenever you come back, I’m going to jump the barricade and slap the living crap out of you like I said.”

Wrestler Saraya has also shared her own troubling experience, revealing that she no longer hugs fans at conventions after one fan attempted to forcibly kiss her during a meet-and-greet.