It was announced last week that due to COVID-19 Netflix was pulling the plug on their hit series GLOW, which centers around the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion that was formed in the 1980s. However, it seems that the cast is still fighting to keep the GLOW story going, this time for the big-screen.

At a recent virtual cast reunion entitled, “AfterGlow-The Final Bell with the Glow Girls,” show stars Allison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Ellen Wong, Kate Nash, Britney Young, Rebekka Johnson, Shakira Barrera, Sunita Mani, Gayle Rankin, Marianna Palka, and the rest of the ensemble tell fans that they are petitioning to #SaveGLOW and get Netflix to green-light a film to close up loose ends.

You can watch the full reunion below as the cast discusses their favorite moments from the first three seasons, as well as urge people to vote in the upcoming election.