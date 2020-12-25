New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a new two-night event for 2021.

The show, entitled, “Castle Attack,” will be taking place from the legendary Osaka-Jo Hall on Saturday February 27th and Sunday February 28th, and will feature the company’s top superstars. This time-frame is typically when NJPW would work their annual Fantastica Mania Tour with CMLL, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has stopped that from happening this year.

Here is the promotion’s early schedule for 2021:

Monday, January 4: Wrestle Kingdom 15 night one, Tokyo Dome

Tuesday, January 5: Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two, Tokyo Dome

Wednesday, January 6: New Year Dash, Tokyo Dome City Hall

Sunday, January 17: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Monday, January 18: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Tuesday, January 19: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Thursday, January 21: Road to The New Beginning, Saitama

Saturday, January 23: Road to The New Beginning, Tokyo

Sunday, January 24: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Monday, January 25: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Thursday, January 28: Road to The New Beginning, Nagano

Saturday, January 30: The New Beginning in Nagoya, Dolphin’s Arena in Aichi

Monday, February 1: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Tuesday, February 2: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Wednesday, February 3: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Thursday, February 4: NJPW/AJPW Giant Baba Anniversary Show, Korakuen Hall

Monday, February 8: Road to The New Beginning, Korakuen Hall

Wednesday, February 10: The New Beginning in Hiroshima, Sun Plaza Hall

Thursday, February 11: The New Beginning in Hiroshima, Sun Plaza Hall

Sunday, February 14: Road to Castle Attack, Korakuen Hall

Monday, February 15: Road to Castle Attack, Korakuen Hall

Tuesday, February 16: Road to Castle Attack, Korakuen Hall

Wednesday, February 17: Road to Castle Attack, Korakuen Hall

Friday, February 19: Road to Castle Attack, Iwate

Saturday, February 20: Road to Castle Attack, Yamagata

Sunday, February 21: Road to Castle Attack, Fukushima

Monday, February 22: Road to Castle Attack, Korakuen Hall

Thursday, February 25: Road to Castle Attack, Korakuen Hall

Saturday, February 27: Castle Attack night one, Osaka-jo Hall

Sunday, February 28: Castle Attack night two, Osaka-jo Hall

Thursday, March 4: 49th Anniversary Show, Budokan Hall