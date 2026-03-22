WWE personality Cathy Kelley is opening up about a physically and emotionally demanding week—one that included a major medical procedure alongside her regular WWE duties.

Kelley recently took to social media to reveal that she underwent egg freezing retrieval surgery, all while continuing to maintain her busy schedule with WWE.

It wasn’t easy.

“Between egg freezing retrieval surgery, interrupted interviews, and a severe shortage of french toast sticks… it’s been a week,” she wrote via X.

Despite everything on her plate, Kelley powered through without missing any work commitments, crediting both her medical team and close friends for helping her stay on track during the hectic stretch.

“I wouldn’t have survived it without a care team who somehow pulled off a schedule that didn’t take me out of a single day of work and truly incredible friends who kept me (semi) sane throughout (especially @lindylinphoto for weathering the anesthesia induced tears),” she added.

Kelley also shared a series of photos documenting the experience, offering fans a glimpse at moments from both her WWE responsibilities and her time undergoing the procedure.