Cathay Kelly made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE interviewer discussed the negativity she has faced throughout her career.

“I think at first it really got to me, and it was something that — someone called me dumb for having an opinion that was different than theirs,” Kelley said. “It was a really tough pill for me to swallow. Or if someone’s attacking your looks. I mean, there’s so many things that you can read online about yourself. Some being true, some not, and I think some years ago it affected me a lot more. And now, even though it’s a lot more positive, I think even if you take in the good, you do take in some of the bad.”

