Cathy Kelley may be interested in expanding her on-screen role in WWE, but stepping into the ring for a match is not part of the plan.

While appearing on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the longtime WWE interviewer opened up about her future aspirations, revealing that she has no interest in becoming an in-ring competitor despite occasional speculation from fans.

The topic came up while discussing a memorable moment from earlier this year when Kelley was shoved during a tense confrontation involving Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer on the road to WrestleMania.

Although she enjoys being involved in storylines, Kelley made it clear that wrestling itself doesn’t appeal to her.

Instead, she sees herself potentially taking on a managerial role someday.

“I don’t think I would want to have a match. I’ve expressed in the past that I do want to get more involved in some capacity and I would love to be a manager. I don’t know who for. That’s been something that I’ve said for probably a decade now. I actually valeted Ryan Katz in his last match on the indies many, many years ago but that I mean that progression is something that I would want.”

Kelley has also been spotted at the WWE Performance Center on multiple occasions over the years, something that has fueled additional curiosity about whether she might eventually transition into a different role within the company.

According to Kelley, those visits are simply part of her ongoing desire to learn as much as possible about the wrestling business.

One of the people who has had the biggest impact on that learning process is WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

“I would say that I’m someone that really values growth and I love learning everything that I can about this business. So, any opportunity that I can do that, I’m going to take it. Another example is I sit next to Paul Heyman every single week in Gorilla. Just you learn through osmosis by sitting next to him. But yeah, I really enjoy that.”

Kelley went on to share one of the many pieces of advice she received from Heyman, noting that some of his most valuable lessons have come from seemingly small details.

“There’s so many lessons I don’t even know where to start but this isn’t the the best thing that I’ve learned from him, but when I was wearing glasses and I cut my bangs, he’s like ‘you have to get rid of that because we can’t see your eyes and your eyes are where you tell your emotion’. So, there’s just a lot of little things that I think that he helps so many people backstage, but I picked up on from him.”

Kelley also praised Heyman for the constant attention he pays to everything happening around him and described herself as fortunate to be able to learn from him on a weekly basis.

A small observation with a big lesson.

“I feel like he is just watching everything, but when he gives advice to others, sometimes I’m there and I get to hear that. So, I feel very privileged to be around that. And then also I just randomly watch a documentary and, and start asking him questions about ECW. So, it’s cool to have the source right there. I recently watched Raven’s documentary, which was so good. And then, you know, you get to pick his brain about it.”