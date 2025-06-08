It’s not exactly Samantha Irvin getting choked up while announcing Cody Rhodes’ story-finishing championship victory years in the making at WrestleMania 40.

But it’s not far off, either.

Cathy Kelley had a similar moment while wrapping up the surprise WWE return of R-Truth at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Following the show, Kelley was recapping the events that transpired during the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Post-Show, and got emotional in the process.

“Since we thought we would never see him in a WWE ring again, but the response from the fans was immediate, and it was overwhelming,” Kelley said. “Bring him home!”

Kelley continued, “Tonight, R-Truth’s return was not just a surprise, it was a reminder of why we all love this. I don’t know why I’m getting emotional, but I just wanna say, and I speak for the entire WWE universe, I am so happy to see my favorite part of every WWE show back. So welcome back, Truth.”

Welcome back Truth, indeed.