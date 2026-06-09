Cathy Kelley recently shared which WWE Superstars she is closest to behind the scenes. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley discussed several friendships she has developed during her time with the company.

When asked who she is closest to in WWE, Kelley immediately mentioned Kevin Owens.

“Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens is one of my favorite people. He is exactly the same person on camera as he is off camera. He is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. Just so quick-witted.”

Kelley also named Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed among the people she enjoys spending time with backstage.

“The Bron’s. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed. I adore both of them. They’re so much fun. They’re always down for anything.”

She continued by explaining that Alexa Bliss has become a closer friend in recent years.

“Alexa is becoming a closer friend. I absolutely adore her. She’s somebody that I can talk to about anything.”

Kelley also spoke about the relationships she has formed with other women in WWE and how much she values those friendships.

“I think especially with the women, because we’re all traveling together so often, you naturally become close. You spend so much time together.”

Later in the conversation, Kelley reflected on how important those relationships can be given the amount of time WWE talent and staff spend on the road.

“You’re around these people more than you’re around your family sometimes. So it’s really important to have people that you can trust and lean on.”

Kelley currently works as one of WWE’s lead backstage interviewers and regularly appears on SmackDown programming.