WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley recently opened up about being diagnosed with autism and how it has helped her better understand herself. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley discussed how the diagnosis relates to her personality and social interactions.

“I’m pretty introverted. So, um, I was recently diagnosed with autism and I recognize that that changes a lot of the social dynamics that I have. So, um, when I say introverted, I feel like it’s a little bit more than a typical person would be.”

Kelley later reflected on her younger years and admitted she struggled with confidence growing up.

“I was a very very shy kid. Um, I don’t think I knew if or when people were making fun of me. Uh, I had like one friend and um very in like very classic ’90s early 2000s movies. Uh, I went to prom with my gay best friend. So, it was just like you couldn’t have written it.”

She also recalled difficult moments from her school years.

“I wouldn’t say that I was like bullied ever, but um I specifically remember especially in high school um like moments where like the entire class is laughing at you.”

Kelley explained that she sees herself as someone who is constantly evolving and growing.

“I feel like along with liking and wanting growth, I think that I am ever changing. I don’t recognize the person that I was a year ago. I don’t recognize the person that I was five years ago or 10 years ago. Um, I think the people that knew me in grade school or high school would have called me like very shy.”

When discussing her personal development, Kelley said confidence has been a major focus.

“I think it’s doing a lot of self work. Um I don’t know that I always had the most confidence growing up and really just stepping into that.”

Despite describing herself as introverted, Kelley said the version of herself seen on WWE television is genuine.

“I feel like that version of me as a backstage interviewer is very much me. Um, obviously there’s a little bit more of a hosty voice to it, but other than that, we all have our host voices. Yeah, I feel like that’s me.”

Kelley has worked as one of WWE’s most recognizable backstage interviewers for years and currently appears regularly on SmackDown.