Cathy Kelley recently discussed R-Truth’s departure and eventual return to WWE, describing the situation as emotional for many people backstage. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley explained how much Truth means to those who work with him.

Kelley said R-Truth’s positive attitude has made him one of the most beloved figures in WWE.

“He is someone that brings such a positive morale to work every single week. He’s always in a good mood. He’s always making people laugh. He’s somebody that everybody loves being around.”

She admitted that learning he was leaving the company was difficult because there was no opportunity to properly say goodbye.

“Not getting to say goodbye to someone is always tough. Especially somebody that you’ve worked with for so long and somebody that’s such a big part of the locker room culture.”

Kelley explained that Truth’s absence was immediately noticeable backstage because of the energy he brings to WWE every week.

“He’s just one of those people where when he’s not there, you feel it. You notice it. He has such a presence and such a positive impact on everyone around him.”

When R-Truth eventually returned, Kelley said it was a special moment for both the locker room and the fans.

“When he came back, I think that was really special for everyone. Obviously the fans were excited, but I think people backstage were really happy too.”

She continued by praising Truth’s ability to connect with virtually everyone he works with.

“I don’t know anyone that has a bad thing to say about Truth. He’s just genuinely one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

Kelley made it clear that R-Truth’s value extends far beyond what fans see on television.

“He’s somebody that means a lot to this company. He’s somebody that means a lot to the locker room.”

Truth has been one of WWE’s most popular and longest-tenured performers, and Kelley said his return was a moment that resonated with people throughout the company.

“I think that was really special for everyone.”