Cathy Kelley has been spending time at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, participating in both in-ring training and promo classes, according to new reports.

Kelley, who currently serves as a backstage interviewer on WWE programming, has reportedly been involved in these training sessions for an extended period, signaling that the company may be exploring a new direction for her on-screen character.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, the working idea appears to be positioning Kelley for a potential managerial role, should WWE choose to move forward with that creative path.

Sources indicate that her training has been ongoing long enough to suggest the company sees value in expanding her presence beyond her current role.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)