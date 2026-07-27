WWE could be exploring additional programming to follow Friday Night SmackDown.

While appearing on Notsam Wrestling Live!, WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley revealed that she was involved in a meeting with representatives from USA Network several months ago. According to Kelley, the discussion centered on expanding WWE-related content now that SmackDown has returned to a two-hour format, leaving an extra hour in the network’s schedule.

Kelley explained that the goal was to create programming that would appeal to WWE fans while offering something a little different from the weekly wrestling show itself.

“I mean, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this but, several months ago, I had a meeting with someone from USA Network and they were talking about expanding their content after SmackDown,” she revealed. “Because now that it’s two hours, they have that extra hour to fill and they want it to be something that will still maintain the WWE viewership, but also, have a different aspect of entertainment involved [that is] adjacent to wrestling, you know?”

No additional details were provided regarding what form the potential programming could take, and there has been no official announcement from WWE or USA Network about any new post-SmackDown series.

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