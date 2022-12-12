Cathy Kelley returned to WWE after a couple of years away, and she recently discussed her return during an appearance on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing.

Kelley revealed that she was offered several roles within the company

“I always stayed in touch with Stephanie and Hunter (Triple H), they knew all the projects I was working on, and they made it very clear that the door was always open. Then, it just kind of happened. I just sent (Triple H) a birthday text, and that’s kind of what snowballed everything for me coming back. It turned from a text into a Zoom call with Stephanie and the conversation kept on going, it was the right time and right opportunity. “Working for them was very appealing. They’re both the epitome of what great leadership looks like. To get to work for them is great. Hunter just cultivates such a fun environment where it’s really enjoyable to be backstage and do your job. When I talked to Stephanie, she knew some of the other ventures I was working on, and she said, ‘Do you want to come back as a writer? Do you want to come back as a liaison to WWE community and do a lot of events?’

Kelley noted that they offered her to do training for commentary.

“She also offered me training to do commentary, which I love that she believes in me for that. One of my goals was to always be on either Raw or SmackDown as a backstage interviewer. When that offer came through, that was something I was really excited about. She continued, “They had mentioned things in the past of me going back, and I think I was finally ready to do it, so it was the right time, and I definitely jumped at the opportunity. Michael Cole was joking, ‘Why am I the last one to know?’ He gave the offer, and I’m like, ‘I’m in.’”

