Cathy Kelley returned to WWE after a couple of years away, and she recently discussed the reasons for her exit during an appearance on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing. You can check out some highlights below:

Why she left the company:

“You know, I really wanted room for growth. And it feels like at the time, I had hit a cap there of what I was able to do. So there were other projects that I wanted to work on like writing a movie, which I ended up doing, writing a couple pilots and treatments for projects. With WWE’s schedule it doesn’t always allow you to focus on other creative ventures, and those are things that are — I mean, as you guys know very very very time consuming.”

Her return to the company:

“So [I] got to do those things um and then yeah, always stayed in touch with Stephanie and Hunter throughout that. So they knew all the projects that I was working on. They made it very clear that the door was always open, and then [it] just kind of happened.”

Vince McMahon’s exit:

“I saw, I think just like a lot of other people on the internet, that Hunter was going to be running everything. But I think around the same time, it was right around his birthday because I remember I just sent him a birthday text. And that’s kind of what snowballed everything for for me coming back. It turned from a text into a Zoom call with Stephanie, and conversations just kept on going. So it seemed like the right time, right opportunity.”

