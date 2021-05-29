WWE star Cedric Alexander took to Twitter earlier today and share da throwback photo of his classic contest with Kota Ibushi from the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament, a bout that the Golden Lover walked away from victorious. Alexander simply writes, “REMATCH.” The timing of this tweet is convenient as it was recently announced that NJPW and WWE were in talks for a partnership.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was also active on Twitter today as he reminisces on 25 years since becoming a gold medal winner. He writes, “25 years ago,I entered the Olympic Trials with a broken neck,and a lot of uncertainty if I would survive the tournament.I was able to overcome my adversity and walk out of the trials as an Olympian.Never doubt what you’re capable of. We are stronger than we think we are.”