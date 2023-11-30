Cedric Alexander has moved from Raw to SmackDown.

The WWE star and former cruiserweight champion was drafted to Raw earlier in the year, which was the brand that he had been on anyway. Unfortunately for Alexander, he has not been on television too much since the draft. In October he wrestled two matches, both losses. His last matchup took place on the November 10th edition of SmackDown, where he was defeated by Dragon Lee.

Alexander has been with WWE since 2016. He was one of the many breakout performers in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament and was a featured player on the now defunct 205 Live program.