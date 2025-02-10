– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Monday afternoon to respond to Bayley’s comments about her Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Lyra Valkyria tonight on WWE Raw on Netflix in Nashville, TN. “Hard to believe it wasn’t that long ago people were just hearing about you. The WWE Women’s Division has generational talent…who make generational talent,” Levesque wrote via X.

– WWE released a post on their official X account on Monday to promote their WWE & Slim Jim Sweepstakes 2025 contest, where the winner receives two tickets to both nights of WrestleMania 41 this April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, follow the link in the tweet below, or visit the following page at WWE.com.

– As noted, WWE is selling custom replica championship title belts for the NFL Super Bowl 59 game from this past Sunday in New Orleans, LA. The item is $549.99, and is available now via WWE Shop. The official description for the item reads as follows:

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Champions WWE Legacy Title Belt Your Price: $549.99



Your Philadelphia Eagles stand tall as Super Bowl LIX Champions. After you’re done dancing in the confetti, get your hands on this WWE Legacy Title Belt. The commemorative graphics will let you remember this season for years to come.

– Cedric Alexander has fanned the flames for the buzz surrounding rumors of him joining AEW to reunite in The Hurt Syndicate after the 90-day non-compete clause in his WWE contract expires. As noted, Alexander was among 11 WWE releases made last week.