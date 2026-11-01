A celebration of life has been announced for Rick Achberger, the longtime WWE superfan affectionately known as “WWE Sign Guy,” who passed away in September.

The gathering is scheduled for November 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Kelly’s Restaurant & Bar, located at 3191 Preston Road in Frisco, Texas. The event will take place in the restaurant’s private side room, with anyone who knew Achberger welcome to attend.

Achberger became one of WWE’s most recognizable fans over the years, frequently appearing in the front row at events wearing his trademark blue work shirt and red hat while displaying signs during televised broadcasts.

Known for his dedication to professional wrestling, Achberger reportedly attended between 40 and 50 WWE events annually. His final reported appearance was at the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown.

News of his passing was announced by Lance Petersen on September 27, who revealed that Achberger had been dealing with health issues for several years before his condition deteriorated in the weeks leading up to his death.

“He was an absolute great guy and loved talking with fans at the shows,” Petersen wrote at the time.

A number of WWE Superstars also paid tribute to Achberger following the news of his passing, reflecting on his longtime presence at events and the relationships he developed throughout the wrestling community.

The upcoming gathering will give friends, fellow fans and others who knew Achberger an opportunity to come together and celebrate his life.