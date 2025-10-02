Although AEW WrestleDream on October 18 in St. Louis, MO. is next on the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view calendar for 2025, a big match has already been officially announced for the show taking place after that in the month of November.

In a post-show digital exclusive from the special AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show on October 1 at the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL., a celebrity match was announced for the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view next month.

The Costco Guys duo of Big BOOM! AJ and Big Justice were confronted in a backstage segment by The Don Callis Family tandem of Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta, the latter of whom was sporting a cast on their left arm.

While insulting the social media powerhouses at the milestone AEW special event in “The Sunshine State,” a challenge was issued for a tag-team tilt at the aforementioned AEW November PPV in “The Garden Event.”

“Why don’t the two of you come to [AEW] Full Gear and take on me and Big Justice,” AJ asked the Don Callis Family members during the brief digital exclusive backstage segment filmed on Wednesday.

The match was then announced by All Elite Wrestling, and will officially take place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which is scheduled to emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. on November 22, 2025.

Following AEW’s six-year anniversary of their weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite primetime Wednesday night program on TBS and HBO Max, Big BOOM! AJ noted that AEW Full Gear 2025 marks the one-year anniversary of his in-ring debut with the promotion, which saw him defeat QT Marshall on the pre-show for the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view.

The 11/22 match will mark the fourth overall match that Big BOOM! AJ has had since joining the ranks of All Elite Wrestling with his aforementioned in-ring debut nearly one year ago at AEW Full Gear 2024, which also took place at Newark’s Prudential Center arena.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW Full Gear 2025 results coverage, including the Big BOOM! AJ & Big Justice vs. Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta tag-team match.