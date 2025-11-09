A certain celebrity has had it with WWE.

And he’s letting it be known.

Hip-hop artist, co-founder of the highly influential independent label Griselda Records, and founder of 4th Rope Wrestling promotion, Westside Gunn, surfaced via social media on Sunday with a lengthy statement explaining why he is done supporting WWE after constant poor treatment from the industry-leader in sports entertainment.

Westside Gunn wrote the following statement and shared it via his official social media outlets on November 9, 2025, detailing an incident that saw him being kicked out of an episode of WWE Raw in his hometown of Buffalo, New York back on March 3, 2025:

Before I even say this just know GOD IS THE GREATEST 🤲🏽 For YEAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I’ve loved since I could remember, I sat front row at EVERY BIG SHOW literally, all the good times it brought to my life to the point when I started making music i incorporated in everything like WU TANG did karate, I made ppl who hated the product watch it again I made it look kool, when at the time ppl thought it was nerdy, I’ve watched that same company sit countless of ppl next to me who’s not even fans fr and act like I didn’t exist, I was threatened to take everything out of my music which I only did to pay homage or my whole catalog would be demolished and everybody knows how hard I worked coming from Buffalo for me to get that threat for just supporting and being a real fan hurted me but I stayed quiet and still like a krazy man sat front row bc I loved the culture, I even just went viral for spending 50k on suites.. on my soul I’ve only been respectful, I tried having conversations with 1 individual bc he’s causing all of these unnecessary cases and tbh he hates seeing a young black successful entrepreneur that could afford those seats and have to watch those chains dance across that screen to the point Monday night raw starts at 8pm I was kicked out by 803 after spending 5k for a seat plus travel, hotel etc…. in my own city for absolutely NOTHING!!!! No lie the kid in me heart broke that day… I put the billboard up that MILLION DOLLAR MAN billboard up which he loves and I wanted to push him in the culture bc he deserves it and to shOW VIRGIL love for the culture I get a letter saying ………: so I said u know what I’m a show love only to the ppl that show love to me from now on… so u don’t have to worry about me pushing that product over there again, and it’s sad bc i still love them but I have my own company 4THROPE and yea we’re the underdogs but we love this sh*t, it’s not about money, we’re gonna keep pushing culture and I’m honored to have @joshbishop187 on the trilogy cover bc he deserves it for believing in me from day one as my first official wrestler… 🤘🏽🦂❤️🌹 #HEELSHAVEEYES #SUPPORTART