The pro wrestling world has lost another celebrity wing inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Baseball legend Bob Uecker passed away at the age of 90.

The Milwaukee Brewers, the Major League Baseball team that Uecker famously called games for nearly over 50 years for, posted the following statement on social media on Thursday morning:

We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90

Uecker was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2010.