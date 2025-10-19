As John Cena’s retirement tour is coming to a close, WWE fans are expecting the star to go out with a bang (perhaps in the form of an epic match-up). There have been many speculations on who he would be facing for his final match, and Cena might have just thrown us a bone with his recent social media post. A very cryptic picture of The Miz was posted on John Cena’s Instagram on his birthday, and of course, it caused a fan frenzy across the net.

Many are wondering whether this random post means Cena will be facing off against his former rival, The Miz, as opposed to GUNTHER. Naturally, such a teaser has amassed huge buzz, not just amongst fans, but also with dedicated sportsbooks. Former speculations were predicting GUNTHER to be the star Cena would be fighting, meaning premature bets might have been placed on such a lineup. With this development, fans are rushing to the top betting sites to reevaluate how they are approaching this news. Now more than ever, market depth, accurate odds, and live-streaming are crucial when it comes to player wagers. Fast payouts and big bonuses mean there is a higher chance of punters winning big should this match actually happen.

It can be argued that John Cena’s posting of The Miz could mean nothing, but true WWE fans know that none of Cena’s posts are for nill. The star has a tendency to use his social media to hint at upcoming storylines without being too explicit. For example, a silly meme now could lead to a huge plot twist in the WWE universe that no one saw coming (despite these cryptic posts). As such, fans have learnt the hard way to take all of Cena’s posts more seriously and to expect something even when it may seem random.

To play devil’s advocate for a second, it is common knowledge that The Miz is one of the long-standing WWE stars. If you were watching WWE over the years, one of the more memorable personalities was The Miz, alongside others like Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and Rhea Ripley. Looking at it from this angle means that it wouldn’t be that far-fetched to believe Cena might just be showing appreciation for a long-standing colleague, right? Well, no. It is common knowledge that Cena’s social media is very performative, with the star permitting fans to interpret it however they please.

Another indicator that Cena might not be facing off against GUNTHER after all is a recent interview where The Miz reminisced on his long-standing history with Cena. The star spoke on how fans were overlooking him as a final opponent, and his frustration with not being able to face off against Cena one last time. Conveniently, John Cena posts a photo of The Miz a few days after the fact, with the perfect timing for it not to be suspicious. However, the lack of a caption creates further suspicion because, let’s be real, if it were a birthday post, it would say so in the caption!

Instead, albeit kind of bizarre and unreal for decades-long fans, this post is most likely an acknowledgement of The Miz’s words. Some fans have argued that The Miz is but a blip on Cena’s track record, but the six matches and WrestleMania 27 match-up say otherwise. If this match actually happens, it would also cement the fact that even Cena himself considers The Miz as one of his long-standing opponents. A final match between the two would bring both of their careers full circle and give fans the unmatched nostalgia of the early 2000s-2010s WWE excitement.

With the final match date set for 13 December 2025, only time will tell whether Cena will be facing off against The Miz, GUNTHER, or a completely new wrestler we didn’t even consider. While it makes the most sense for Cena’s final match to be a callback to a peak WWE rivalry, it would also weigh down on the star’s current storylines. A match-up with GUNTHER would be symbolic of passing on the torch and making his retirement official. In comparison, facing off against The Miz would show the end of an era for both stars and give way to a new generation of wrestlers. Overall, December is but two months away, and nothing can kill the buzz of anticipation fans are experiencing, regardless of who Cena faces.

Image Source: unsplash.com