Wrestling and World Wide Entertainment fans around the globe will know that finally saying goodbye to both the heroes and the villains that have had them cheering one minute, and then potentially booing the next on a heel turn, is certainly nothing new in the sport particularly as storylines and outcomes change to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Sadly, as we all know, that time has now come for the man that few could see down the decades, and John Cena has already confirmed his official retirement with his last planned appearance in the ring set to now come in December. The 48 year old, Massachusetts native, will now obviously focus on other pursuits, not least his growing movie and television exploits as an actor, but this is the WWE and with a 24 year history, it would be foolish to say ‘never say never’ as fans will likely get a few cameo showings in the years to come.

For those fans who like a flutter on sports betting UK and may dabble with future WWE storylines when the urge takes them, a future return for Cena will certainly be on the list of odds they are looking out for as at 48 he has a twist or turn left in him yet.

Especially as he has already had such a long retirement run which has already last a year, and with a largely unparalleled career, whilst the curtain might be coming down many will doubt that it has actually been closed. Particularly as it is likely that he will get the swansong that everyone wants as Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held in his hometown of Boston, and that would be the perfect ending for his final chapter given he has had one of the most enduring stories that the sport has ever told.

It is, of course, not just Cena that fans will be saying goodbye to as one piece of his iconic ring gear will also be making a final showing having rather remarkably been a trusty companion through his long career. We are not talking his blue ‘jorts’, we are talking his original knee pads that first appeared back in Ohio Valley Wrestling and stuck with him throughout his 17 times world champion successes.

Lasted is probably too kind a word really, having appeared back in 2001, it is fair to say that they are barely holding on and are in tatters, but they remain wearable and they will continue to be a secondary star of the remaining future shows that he puts on as he bows out.

Episode four of the Netflix documentary series ‘WWE: Unreal’ took watching fans behind the scenes at this year’s Elimination Chamber and the cameras caught Cena pulling up his trusty black pads, with their distinctive ragged look, visible holes and frayed elastic, and in true style with a wry smile, he utters the words ‘Sentimental value. They don’t work anymore at all. Nope, they don’t.’

With the pads then positioned in place he adds ‘But, whatever. Good as new!’

Always the entertainer, but he then appears to have a moment of talking to himself as he describes them as the ‘original OVW kneepads‘ as if he takes a trip down memory lane and a short moment of reflection on just how far his career has taken him, not least his kneepads are now older than some of his more recently gained fans and older even than some of the new faces building their own stories and careers.

Thinking about it like that, it certainly brings a new perspective to how significant his retirement for him, and the WWE itself.

Image Source: unsplash.com