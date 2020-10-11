New Day member Xavier Woods and former SmackDown tag champion Cesaro battle it out in a round of PGA Tour 2K21 on the latest edition of Woods’ UpUpDownDown Youtube gaming channel. See the two WWE stars bring the intensity below.

It was announced early this morning that RETRIBUTION’s Ali would address the WWE Universe following his reveal as the group’s leader on last week’s program. Ali shares a video of his signature hand-light, which he has used in multiple promo videos in the past.