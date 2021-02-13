Today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack featured a guest appearance from Cesaro, who cut a passionate promo in front of Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman about his opportunity in the blue-brand’s upcoming Elimination Chamber matchup, where the winner receives a shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Swiss-Superman begins by discussing his path to WWE, and how no matter what he always believed in himself.

I can’t remember the last time I had a chance at the Universal Title or any championship in WWE and I’m still going because I believe that hard work pays off. And I believe because every single person out there that believes in me and has believed in me since I came to the United States, since I came to WWE because guess what? I did not come to WWE when I came to the United States, oh no. I worked my way up the hard way. I worked every single day to get here. I worked every single day to be here. You know what? I love it. I love every single moment of it because that’s who I am and that’s what I believe in.

Later Cesaro addresses the WWE Universe stating that as long as they believe in themselves they can achieve great things.

So to every single person out there who believes what they’re doing is right. Nobody what anybody else said, no matter what everybody believes, not matter what anybody wants to tell them, they feel they’re right. They’re doing it the right way, with the right integrity, with the right motives in mind. That matters. Your word matters. Your action matters. Every single thing that you do matters. No matter what everyone else says about you, no matter what everyone feels about you. What you feel in here and what you believe in, that’s what matters. And that’s why you need to believe in yourself and that’s why you’re going to be successful and that’s why I am going to be Universal Champion given the chance. And you know that Paul. And I know that, Kayla knows that, you know that, you know that, Nikki knows it, Warren knows it, Bryan knows it and every single person at home, sitting in the, as we call it, Cesaro Section, knows it and has ever knows it. I appreciate you, I appreciate what you believe in and that’s why I fight every single day and I love it. Love, Paul, cause I love wrestling. Love will always succeed.

