WWE superstar Cesaro recently spoke with DAZN to hype up tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view, where the Swiss Superman will be taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Read below as Cesaro discusses his journey in WWE thus far, and how he’s excited to finally showcase what he can do for the company’s main event scene.

On his journey in WWE and finally making it to the main event scene:

I spent many sleepless nights asking myself that question, to be honest. And, you know, I didn’t really find the answer. It’s just for certain people, it takes longer. I remember, when I first got to WWE after a year or two, somebody told me was like, ‘You’ll get there, it will just take a while. That’s just your path’. You don’t want to hear that when you just started. You don’t want to hear it will take a while, and you just see other people just jumping the line or getting the opportunity, and you’re just there working day in and day out. You don’t really want to hear that. But then if you look back at it, you think like, ‘Well, the journey was worth it because you took all those people that watched you over the past nine years, or like you even longer you took them on the journey with you.

How it means so much more to him since it was not an easy road: