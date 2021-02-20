Cesaro spoke with the NY Post to promote Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
During it, he was asked whether he ever thought about leaving WWE. It was recently reported that his contract with the company was slated to expire shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April. However, he has since come to terms on a new contract.
“Yeah. So, I’m extremely stubborn. (Laughs). It’s a good and a bad thing obviously, but I really enjoy entertaining people and I really enjoy traveling all over the world and that’s what kept me going. I still believe in hard work paying off and that’s what I wanted to do. Of course, you start to think, OK what are other options or other possibilities. How can improve my standing maybe through some outside ventures or whatever? But in the end, I just figured OK when the right moment comes I’ll be ready and I’ll knock it out of the park.”