WWE superstar Cesaro recently appeared on the Into The Danger Zone podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on WWE constantly changing plans at the last minute and how it’s somewhat exciting for him when they do that. Highlights from the interview are below.

How WWE changing things so frequently is what makes it fun for him:

“It’s fun. It’s the driving force. I talk with Woods, the more chaos it is, the more exciting it gets. ‘How good am I?’ Time gets cut, this gets changed, that gets changed. There’s no net and that’s weirdly what makes it fun sometimes, but also that’s what makes me critical and dissect it and want to be better.”

Says it’s all about doing the best you can:

“It’s all about doing the best you can with what you’re given. There are so many things where people don’t know what goes into it and that’s not an excuse, that’s a fact, and people shouldn’t know and that’s the whole trick.”

