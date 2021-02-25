WWE star Cesaro was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves, where the Swiss-Superman reveals that he has his eye set on a big singles matchup for this year’s WrestleMania 37, then names a number of potential opponents he would love to face. Hear his thoughts below.

So, to me, I would love to… a singles match at WrestleMania would mean a really lot to me. Here’s the thing, though, the locker room is full of people that I would love to have a match with. The thing is to have a match people are invested (in). Me and Seth Rollins started doing something on SmackDown, so maybe there’s something there. I always (have), in my back pocket, the best of seven between me and Sheamus, that hasn’t been decided. That’s still one that will be out there. You know, for example, Big E for the IC title, Shinsuke… a bunch… Roman is spoken for, oh Miz, he’s defending (his title) against Bobby (Lashley). We have to wait and see what happens there. So, to me, I would love to have a singles match at WrestleMania and have a good buildup and story. I feel this year it’s a big possibility.

You can check out the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)