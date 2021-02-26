WWE superstar Cesaro was the latest guest on the After the Bell podcast with host Corey Graves where the Swiss-Superman discussed all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels like he was lost in the shuffle following the breakup of The Bar. Highlights from Cesaro’s interview can be found below.

On getting lost in the shuffle:

I think it all started after The Bar broke up, and I kind of, I predicted exactly what was gonna happen to Sheamus. It was like, I kind of told him exactly where exactly we [were] gonna end up in a year. And he was kinda like, ‘Nah, that’s not gonna happen, you’ll do great,’ and stuff and I’m like, ‘No, no, just watch. And that’s exactly what happened. I just kind of got lost in the shuffle after the breakup and was trying to find myself, and didn’t really.

Talks his “pro wrestling purist” gimmick:

Then the end of the year, I was kind of like, that’s when the “Pro Wrestling Purist,” I came up with that logo, or my buddy came up with it after some collaboration, I went back to that gear and that’s what I stuck with. And I was like okay, because that’s me, that’s what I identify with. And then I think this year, I just kind of, I dove more into that.

