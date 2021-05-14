WWE superstar Cesaro recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view, where the Swiss-Superman will challenge the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Roman Reigns’ current run incredible:

His run has been absolutely incredible. I mean he has found his groove more than ever. I feel like he’s at his best right now. He definitely elevated himself. many would probably argue that he is one of the greats in this company. He headlined, what is it like, four WrestleManias in a row? Which has been unheard of and unprecedented. So, if he’s not already one of the greats in this company, he is well on his way with his current run, I feel like.

Says he wants a table for the entire WWE Universe to celebrate at:

I mean, I don’t want to belong at a table he’s at. I have my own table. His table is very small, I feel like my table would be big so the whole WWE Universe can share it with me. You got to spread the wealth. When I become Universal Champion, I want to share that championship with everybody around the world. Hopefully, by that point, we can start traveling again soon and I can defend that title all over the world. Bring it everywhere and kind of do a happy reunion tour with our WWE Universe.

Says he feels like he has a special connection with the WWE Universe: