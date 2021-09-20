During his interview with Out of Character, Cesaro spoke on the formation of Da Party. Here’s what he had to say:

When we first started this was obviously last year during the pandemic and it was kind of one of those like, ‘Hey, you know, we need some more content, because that’s what people were just watching content. You know, content is king nowadays, right? That’s the official moniker for everything. So we were like, ‘Okay, we want to do something fun for UpUpDownDown because we cannot film in the locker rooms anymore on the road like we used to’. If you watch the first one and look at how far it’s come, it’s crazy. We all got better equipment because we nerded out and it was just one of those. Okay, we’re just the four of us playing UNO and seeing what happens.

We were talking so much about like, ‘God, we just hope people like it, because we love it so much and we will probably still be doing it. Even if people can’t watch it. Do you know what I mean? Because it became like, ‘Okay, let’s talk for an hour before we start playing and then we start playing and we’re just going crazy with weird, obscure references that people enjoy and picked up. So we just had such a blast. Then, to see how people reacted to it, and how gravitated to it and how the following grew. We ended up like — it’s something so special and we are so beyond grateful for it, and then see how people were like, ‘Oh, we are looking forward to it. It helped us get through last year.’ They made our days when we felt that.

That’s what it became. It was like, okay, me and my friends play UNO and people can relate to it, because they play UNO with their friends and family. It’s the same thing. One guy gets hot and sends another guy, allegedly, a glitter bomb in the mail. Stuff like that happens all the time. We had so many good times and so many good laughs and the best part is back something that showed everybody that, the true us, like how we are and that we are a bunch of nerds as well for different things. I feel like I was a huge wrestling you’re growing up. I mean, I was afraid to tell people I like wrestling because they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s stupid. ’Now, look at me, who’s stupid now, right?