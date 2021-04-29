WWE superstar Cesaro recently spoke with Metro about a number of different topics, including the Swiss-Superman’s signature UFO maneuver, how the crowd reacts to it, and how he’s feeling about his current main event level push. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On putting in the work and finally receiving a push:

“To me, it was just my body of work. This is how I approach it, right? ‘People say something negative about other people, they come out, they defend themselves. But to me, you have to let your actions do your talking. You have to show up to work every day, you have to work hard, you have to prove that they’re wrong and you have to just show them.”

Says he won’t do the UFO maneuver all the time because it has to be special:

“I mean, I’ve waited nine years to do it. [laughs] I’m not going to do it again and again and again! It’s called UFO for a reason – you don’t see those every day, right?! It has to be special!”

How much the crowd loves the maneuver:

“For me, it was really cool. That was one of those – “I’ll do it, I hope the fans will remember it and still like it”. And they did. It’s very humbling and cool to see, so it made me proud.”