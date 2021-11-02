During his appearance on The Danger Zone, Cesaro spoke about how tough he is on himself when it comes to his in-ring performances. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m extremely critical, to the point where I can’t watch my stuff back for a month or two. Obviously, I watch stuff back when I’m curious right away, but if I just want to watch it with a moderate and objective mind, I have to wait two or three months. I always dissect my stuff and think of ways to make it better.

Credit: The Danger Zone. H/T 411Mania.