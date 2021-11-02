Cesaro recently spoke with Narin Flanders of the Manchester Evening News to promote the upcoming WWE UK tour, and commented on if the title picture in WWE is being opened up to more than the usual suspects, and if that gives him a chance to get into the title chase himself. Cesaro noted how he’s very happy to see Big E as WWE Champion, and Xavier Woods as the King of the Ring.

“Seeing Big E as champion makes me very happy,” he said. “Seeing Xavier Woods as the King of the Ring is just awesome. For me, I never give up hope. I feel like if you’re a Cesaro fan, it’s kind of like being a Championship team fan, right?

“Like Leicester City or something before they won the Championship. Right? So you’re just hoping. I’m a Juventus fan. And I always say that I’m actually kind of happy that they didn’t win Series A last year, because it became ‘okay, it’s the same thing’. And now it makes Series A more interesting to watch. It’s the same with the Premier League, if Man City is not running away with it, you know, 10 points out of everyone’s reach, it makes it so much more interesting. So for us, I feel the more people you have in contention, the more interesting it is for the viewer. I never give up hope. I always work towards that one goal [the title]. And you know, because there is especially nowadays, there is somebody for everyone, I feel like the differences is what makes it so interesting. Not everybody is the loud mouth. Not everybody is, is the powerhouse that’s just surface level big and strong. So we have a little bit something for everybody. And I hope I can make it back into contention to win the championship for everybody that’s believed in me for for so long.”

This upcoming WWE UK is Cesaro’s first trip back to the UK since before the COVID-19 pandemic. He commented on being back in front of live crowds and the importance of having fans there.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to England and in front of people again,” he said. “Wrestling in front of video walls is not the same, it’s good to see we’re going back to some kind of normality. We did a very good job in adjusting and making it interesting and trying to push the envelope in like different directions, like what is possible, what can we do? But at the end of the day, we need the fans.

“You can you can feel the energy of the live shows and it feels like almost a different energy. Because when you miss something, and you realize how quickly something can be gone, you kind of have a different appreciation for it. I think that’s as true for us as it is for the fans. Now when we go out there we’re like, oh, this is awesome.”

