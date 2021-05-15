During his interview with SI, Cesaro spoke on recent comments from Tommy Dreamer stating that he should be the face of the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I really love what I do and I feel like I represent a lot of people from all over the world. I represent the people who want to be WWE Superstars, the people who want to do things that nobody else has ever done from where they’re from. The people who come over to the United States trying to look for that American dream. I feel like I have this special connection with the WWE Universe where for the past nine years, they’ve seen what I’m about rather than me saying what I’m about. So, that’s something that is very hard to describe but I feel like I struck a chord with a lot of people who are watching and that’s upset important, you can’t fake that and you can’t buy that.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: SI.