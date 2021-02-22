Cesaro took to Twitter with an emotional message for his fans after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view last night.

Cesaro entered the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match as #2 and lasted 34:20 before being eliminated by Jey Uso as the 5th elimination.

Cesaro tweeted after the show to comment on his strong performance and coming up short. He thanked everyone who continues to support him.

“I’ve been driving for an hour in silence. I don’t really know what to say. So close. Thanks to everyone who believed and still does. I still do. I appreciate you. Always,” he wrote.

