Cesaro Reveals His Favorite Match He’s Been Involved In

WWE has released the full tag team title matchup between The New Day and Tyson Kidd and Cesaro from the 2015 Extreme Rules pay per view on their company Youtube channel. Cesaro would later retweet the announcement and reveal that the bout was one of his favorite he’s ever been involved in.

He writes, “I get asked a lot what my favorite match is and I always answer that I can’t just pick one. I had the privilege to be involved in many matches that were special for one reason or another and meant a lot to me, the people involved and hopefully the crowd. This is one of them.”

The New Day would go on to win the bout and begin their first reign as WWE tag team champions. Check it out below, along with a link below.